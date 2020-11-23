Fire at Ban Heng restaurant in Boon Keng, 20 people self-evacuated

SINGAPORE: About 20 people self-evacuated from a Housing Board (HDB) block in Boon Keng on Monday (Nov 23) after the kitchen exhaust ducting in a Ban Heng restaurant caught fire.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire in a restaurant at Block 22 Boon Keng Road at about 5.10pm. Ban Heng restaurant is located on the ground floor of the block.

Photos of the incident showed flames inside the outlet’s exhaust ducting as well as thick black smoke billowing in the air.



A Singapore Civil Defence Force vehicle at the scene at about 8.20pm. (Photo: CNA reader)

The fire, which involved the restaurant's kitchen exhaust ducting, was extinguished with a hosereel and a water jet, said SCDF. There were no reported injuries and the cause of fire is under investigation, it added.



A resident, who did not want to be identified, told CNA that a lot of smoke was seen at about 5pm and that SCDF arrived soon after.



“The fire became huge just minutes later, looked like the whole kitchen was on fire,” she said.



The resident added that she also witnessed another fire at the same restaurant in January 2018.



The blaze - which took place on Jan 24, 2018 - also involved the exhaust duct of the restaurant. Footage of the fire in 2018 showed the exhaust duct on fire with black smoke coming out.

According to the Ban Heng Group of Restaurants website, the company has a total of five outlets in Singapore. They are located in Boon Keng, Harbourfront Centre, Orchid Country Club, Aranda Country Club and Orchard Central.

