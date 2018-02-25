Ban on painkilling TCM herb to be lifted from Jun 1

SINGAPORE: A 23-year ban on Corydalis yanhusuo is set to be lifted on Jun 1 this year, after which it can be imported and sold in Singapore.

Senior Minister of State for Health Chee Hong Tat announced this at a Chinese New Year celebration lunch on Sunday (Feb 25) organised by the Singapore Chinese Medicines and Health Products Merchant Association.



Corydalis yanhusuo contains tetrahydropalmatine (THP), a natural substance that raised concerns in 1994 when overseas reports emerged that it could harm the liver when consumed.



As a precaution, the Ministry of Health (MOH) banned it from 1995.



However, Corydalis yanhusuo has painkilling and sedative effects that are not completely replaceable by other herbs. The Health Science Authority (HSA) then conducted an extensive review of the safety of the herb and other herbs that contain THP.



According to Mr Zhu Wen Jun, Medicinal Section Officer of the Singapore Chinese Medicines and Health Products Merchant Association, there are in total 82 herbs commonly used in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) that contain THP.



Corydalis yanhusuo can be administered in a herbal compound, and is also available in tablet and capsule form.



"While HSA’s review indicated that there are no major safety concerns when THPcontaining herbs are used appropriately, there is some evidence of an association between high levels of THP and liver toxicity in the scientific literature," the HSA press release said.



After two years of rigorous review, the HSA has recommended a daily intake limit of 19 milligrams.



This falls well below the daily intake limit of 10 grams recommended in the Chinese Pharmacopoeia, a standard reference text used in TCM."



To further allay concerns, there will be additional safeguards implemented, such as cautionary labelling on the products.

"HSA will continue to monitor the situation closely for any occurrence of adverse reactions and update the public on any developments where necessary. Consumers should be aware that as with any other health product, the effects of CPM and herbs may vary from one individual to another," HSA said in its press release.

It added that individuals with liver disease should avoid using CPM or herbs containing THP.

"All consumers are advised to consult a medical professional or TCM practitioner if they are unsure whether CPM or herbs containing THP are suitable for their use."

