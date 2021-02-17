Banana Leaf Apolo charged with COVID-19 breaches including exceeding diner group sizes

SINGAPORE: The Banana Leaf Apolo restaurant was charged in court on Wednesday (Feb 17) for multiple breaches of COVID-19 laws at its Serangoon Road outlet.

The restaurant chain, which started operations in Singapore in 1974, was given five charges of breaching COVID-19 regulations on Sep 12, 2020.

It allegedly failed to ensure that the number of diners did not exceed the maximum permissible group sizes or that the backs of each chair were at least a metre away from any other chair at another table.

The restaurant at 48 Serangoon Road purportedly provided a self-service buffet on Sep 12 last year. It is also accused of allowing customers to provide speeches between 8pm and 8.11pm that day and contravening a control order by displaying a video to customers.

A representative for the restaurant received the charges and said the eatery intends to plead guilty and will not be engaging a lawyer. The judge fixed a date for the guilty plea to be taken in April.

For each charge of breaking a COVID-19 law, the restaurant could be fined up to S$10,000.

The restaurant was part of 12 food and beverage outlets that were nabbed as part of increased inspections ahead of the Chinese New Year period, including Ah Yat Seafood Restaurant, Crystal Jade Jiang Nan at VivoCity and Zam Zam.

Half of the outlets were ordered to close for a period of time, while 29 people were fined for breaching safe distancing measures.

