Singapore bars visitors from Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka

SINGAPORE: Singapore will stop entry or transit for visitors with recent travel history to Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force said on Friday (Apr 30).

The ban starts on May 2 and covers all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors who have been in the four countries in the last 14 days, including transit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It will also apply to those who have obtained prior approval for entry into Singapore, said co-chair of the task force Lawrence Wong.

Those with recent travel history to the four countries, who are serving a 14-day stay-home notice in Singapore as of May 3, will have this extended by another seven days at dedicated stay-home facilities.

They will also have to take a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on their arrival, on the 14th day of their stay-home notice, and before the end of their 21-day notice.

These measures come after a “deterioration” in the COVID-19 situation in India, with the infection spreading beyond India to the surrounding countries, said Mr Wong. India is registering more than 300,000 new cases daily.



Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, all travellers entering Singapore from May 3 with travel history to Thailand in the past 14 days will have to serve a 14-day stay-home notice at a dedicated facility. Currently, they are allowed to serve the notice at their place of residence.

They may not opt out of the dedicated facilities, even if they have obtained prior approval.

Advertisement

Thailand is experiencing a third wave of COVID-19 cases, reporting about 2,000 new daily cases. The spike has prompted shutdowns in Bangkok and other areas.

Travellers from Fiji and Vietnam can still opt to serve their 14-day stay-home notice at their place of residence if they fulfil two conditions: Travelled to no other country or region than the above-mentioned country in the 14 days prior to entry, and occupy their place of residence alone, or with household members also serving a stay-home notice with the same travel history and duration.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram