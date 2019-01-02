Bangladeshi man charged with murder of Indonesian woman at Geylang hotel

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old Bangladeshi man was charged on Wednesday (Jan 2), the first working day of the new year, with the murder of an Indonesian woman.

Ahmed Salim is accused of murdering 34-year-old Nurhidayati Wartono Surata in room 307 at Golden Dragon Hotel between 5.08pm and 8.12pm on Dec 30.

Advertisement

Ahmed, who knew the victim, allegedly committed the murder two days before his birthday on New Year’s Day.

The police were alerted at 10.45pm to the incident at 61 Westerhout Road, where the victim was found lying motionless in the hotel room and was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

If found guilty, Ahmed faces the death penalty. He has been remanded for police investigations and will be back in court on Jan 9.