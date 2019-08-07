Man with no passport charged for trying to leave Singapore by hiding in car boot

SINGAPORE: A Bangladeshi man who tried to leave Singapore illegally by hiding in a car boot was charged on Wednesday (Aug 7) for three offences under the Immigration Act.

Channu A Hamid Madbor, 29, was charged with entering Singapore without a valid pass, failing to present his Bangladesh passport at the checkpoint and entering Singapore without permission despite being sent out of the country in 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to charge sheets, Channu was sent out of Singapore on Apr 22, 2016 and needed permission in writing by Singapore's Controller of Immigration in order to re-enter the country.

However, he managed to enter Singapore before August 2019, in ways not indicated in court documents.

He was caught by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at around 8.20pm on Aug 5 when he tried to leave the country via Woodlands Checkpoint by hiding in the boot of a Malaysia-registered car.

The car was driven by 28-year-old Malaysian Rosmawati AB Rahman, who had with her a Malaysian passenger, Rose Salvina Muhamad, 33.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The vehicle was stopped for checks and officers found Channu hiding in the boot. They immediately arrested all three of them, and Channu did not have a passport on him.

The two women were also charged in court on Wednesday and each face a charge of abetting Channu in his bid to leave Singapore illegally.

All three return to court next week.

If convicted, the women face jail terms of between six months and two years, and a maximum fine of S$6,000.

For failing to present his passport at the checkpoint, Channu could be jailed up to six months, fined a maximum of S$1,000 or both.

For entering Singapore without authorisation despite being sent away, he could be jailed between one and three years, and fined up to S$6,000. He could also be repatriated.

For entering Singapore without a valid pass, he could be jailed up to six months and given at least three strokes of the cane or fined up to S$6,000 if he cannot be caned.