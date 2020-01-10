Bangladeshi on trial for murdering illegal cigarette syndicate leader

SINGAPORE: A fight between two illegal cigarette syndicates near a dormitory in Tuas led to the death of one of their leaders, with one man accused of landing the fatal blow standing trial on Thursday (Jan 9) for murder.

Miya Manik, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi man, is accused of slashing syndicate head Munshi Abdur Rahim's leg with a chopper, causing his death.

The prosecution opened its case on Thursday, describing how the two syndicates flourished in their sales of illegal cigarettes in a field near a dormitory car park in Tuas South Avenue 1.

The field "was the jewel in the crown" of the syndicate Miya belonged to, generating the highest volume of sales in the area, said Deputy Public Prosecutors Kumaresan Gohulabalan, Andre Chong and Grace Chua.

Miya's syndicate was led by two men: Ahmed Kayes, also known as Toton, and Sohel Rana Abdul Kadir.

However, a breakaway faction led by the 32-year-old Bangladeshi victim and his peers vied for control of the field, said the prosecutors.

In late September 2016, the victim's syndicate went to the field to take control of it, and a fight broke out, with Miya hitting one of the rival members on the head with a beer bottle.

In retaliation, the victim's syndicate attacked Miya's syndicate, and took over control of the field.

On the night of Sep 24, 2016, Miya's syndicate rallied to fight their rivals and wrest back control of the field.

They armed themselves with choppers and surrounded the victim at a car park adjacent to the field.

Toton, one of the leaders of Miya's group, grabbed the victim's shirt and demanded to know "who allowed him to sell cigarettes at the field".

The victim broke free and ran away, but his rivals were on his tail, hacking at him.

Miya caught up with the syndicate leader and hacked at his leg with the chopper he held, before one of Miya's friends joined in to attack the victim's torso.

Miya continued hacking at the victim's leg with the weapon, inflicting injuries including the fatal wound.

The members then fanned out and fled, with Miya checking into a Geylang hotel and then staying with a friend after learning about the victim's death.

An autopsy showed that the victim had suffered multiple wounds from the slashes all over his body.

The prosecution will be calling the forensic pathologist to the stand to testify that the victim had died from acute bleeding from the wounds in his leg and back, and that the leg wound alone was enough to cause death.

Miya is defended by lawyers Eugene Thuraisingam and Chooi Jing Yen.

The trial continues.

If convicted of murder, Miya could be sentenced to death, or life imprisonment and caning.