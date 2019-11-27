Bangladeshi worker struck by collapsing wall at ACS (Barker Road) dies

SINGAPORE: A Bangladeshi worker died after he was struck by a collapsing wall at Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road) on Friday (Nov 22).

The 38-year-old was carrying out housekeeping works beside the wall of an existing building when a part of it collapsed and struck him, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said.



The worker was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where he died from his injuries, the spokesperson added.



The developer of the site is the Ministry of Education and the man's employer and site occupier is H P Construction & Engineering, said MOM.



MOM said it is investigating and has stopped works near the collapsed wall.

