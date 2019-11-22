Bangladeshi worker dies after crane accident at Sengkang construction site

SINGAPORE: A Bangladeshi worker died on Friday (Nov 22) after a crane accident at a construction site in Sengkang.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a statement that the 37-year-old worker "was caught between metal barricades and the counterweight of a crawler crane when the crane rotated".

Housing and Development Board (HDB) is the developer of the site at 339 Anchorvale Road and the occupier is Ken Pal, the spokesperson said.

The worker was employed by construction company He Zhan.

“MOM is investigating and has stopped all lifting operations at the worksite,” the spokesperson said.

The police said they were alerted to the industrial accident at about 9am.

The man was unconscious when taken to Sengkang General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.