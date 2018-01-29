Bangladeshi worker who plucked leaves escapes with warning after employer appeals ticket

SINGAPORE: A Bangladeshi worker who was recently caught plucking leaves from a tree at the Singapore Botanic Gardens has been given a warning, the National Parks Board (NParks) said in a statement on Monday (Jan 29).

This came after the man's employer appealed against the ticket issued to him for plucking the leaves of a Syzygium myrtifolium tree (also known as a Kelat Oil or Red Lip tree) on Jan 14.



Over the weekend, photos of the notice of offence given to the 28-year-old and of an AXS station screen displaying a default composition fine of S$2,000, were circulating online.

"We have considered the mitigating circumstances related to the case and assessed that the damage caused by plucking the leaves off the tree was minimal," said an NParks spokesperson.

"Therefore, while an offence had been committed, we have decided not to take further action. Instead, we have issued him with a warning not to repeat the offence."

NParks also reminded the public that "damaging or removing plants or parts of plants from its parks and gardens is not permitted".



Cutting, collecting or displacing any plant within a public park carries a maximum fine of S$5,000, said the spokesperson, adding that a recent offender was fined S$3,000 for removing two critically endangered Kopsia singapurensis saplings from a park.

A total of 21 notices for the cutting, collection or displacement of plants within public parks were issued last year, NParks said.