Remains of Bangladeshi worker involved in fatal accident at ACS (Barker Road) sent home

SINGAPORE: The remains of a Bangladeshi worker who died after he was struck by a collapsing wall at Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road) have been repatriated, the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) said in a Facebook post on Friday (Nov 29).

The remains of Mr Ripon arrived in Dhaka on Thursday morning, and were collected and brought home by his cousins, MWC said, adding that this was confirmed by the deceased’s father and wife.



Mr Ripon worked in Singapore for five years before he died last week, according to MWC.



He was carrying out housekeeping works beside the wall of an existing building at the school when a part of it collapsed and struck him. Mr Ripon, who was unconscious, was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The worker was the only son and sole breadwinner of his family when he died, according to MWC.

He had been married for 12 years and is survived by his wife and eight-year-old son.

MWC on Saturday said that the worker's employer, H P Construction & Engineering, is in touch with the Work Injury Compensation (WIC) authorities and will be making the necessary WIC filings.

The NGO added that it “will continue to be in touch with his family to get a sense of their immediate needs".

The worker's employer and well-wishers connected to the school may also be pooling together a bereavement token for his family, MWC said.

It added that it is prepared to provide additional financial support through its charity, the Migrant Workers’ Assistance Fund.



SPIKE IN WORKPLACE FATALITIES

On Thursday, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that it will step up enforcement on high-risk workplaces following the deaths of eight workers while on the job in November - the highest number in a month for this year.



Mr Ripon was among the eight who died in those workplace accidents.

Addressing the spike in workplace facilities, Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said on Thursday that the ministry “takes every fatality seriously and is investigating the accidents.”



“On top of regular inspections, we will conduct 400 inspections in high-risk industries over the next two months to ensure companies address (Workplace Safety and Health) risks,” he wrote.



MWC on Saturday said it supports the ministry's latest move and is heartened by the message from the minister.

“We urge employers and workers to pay particular attention to workplace safety during the typically busy year-end period, when manpower is tight and pressures to meet project deadlines run high," MWC said.

It added that it is “doubly important” for workers to be given ample rest and time to recuperate in order to operate at high levels of awareness and alertness.

"Slight lapses in concentration can have disastrous consequences," it said.



