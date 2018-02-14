2 convicted of breaching Companies Act

SINGAPORE: A company director and an undischarged bankrupt were found guilty of breaching the Companies Act in two separate cases, said the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) on Wednesday (Feb 14).

In the first case, Amiira Samsuri, a director of Persian Garden Restaurant, was fined S$10,000 on Feb 8 for filing a false declaration with ACRA.



Amiira, who was appointed company director on Jun 2, 2012, authorised a bank officer to file a "Notice of Error in Document Lodged" with ACRA to change the date of her appointment to May 1, 2010.

This was done in order to meet the minimum two-year requirement as a company director to apply for an unsecured bank loan for her firm, said ACRA.

The application for the business loan was approved and a sum of S$120,000 was disbursed to the company in September 2012. In March 2014, OCBC wrote off the outstanding loan amount of S$83,939 as the company did not repay the loan.

In the second case, Kamisan Ibrahim was sentenced to four weeks' jail on Wednesday for managing a company for six years while being an undischarged bankrupt.

Kamisan, who was adjudged a bankrupt in 2006, used his wife's details to incorporate a company on Feb 16, 2011.

Even though he was aware that he was not allowed to be a company director, investigations revealed that Kamisan was solely running the company.



His wife was never involved in the daily management or operation of the company, said ACRA.



In the release, ACRA said it takes a serious view of such offences and will not hesitate to take action against any individuals or parties involved.

"The public can come forward and alert ACRA if they have reason to suspect that false information has been provided to ACRA or any other breach to the Companies Act has taken place," it added.