Barack and Michelle Obama to speak at events in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will attend events in Singapore in December, according to a media release on Wednesday (Oct 9).

The Obamas will share their experiences with attendees in separate public events as part of a series, business events provider The Growth Faculty announced.

Mr Obama will present his first public business event in Singapore, speaking on his time as a US President and his thoughts on leadership in the world, according to The Growth Faculty website.



He will speak at the Singapore EXPO on Dec 16, 2019, from 11.30am to 1pm. The event will also feature a panel discussion with "high level Singapore leaders", the release said.

Tickets for members of The Growth Faculty range from to S$295 to S$1,195, and non-members can purchase tickets for S$345 to S$1,295.

Mrs Obama will share experiences from her personal memoir, Becoming, where she will reflect on private and public moments that have shaped her life, and highlights from her time as the First Lady.



Her event will take place at the Singapore EXPO on Dec 14, 2019, from 7.30pm to 9pm. Tickets for members of The Growth Faculty are from S$295 to S$795, and non-members can purchase tickets for S$345 to S$895.

The Obamas made their Hollywood movie debut back in August with the documentary American Factory which was the first product of a multi-year collaboration between Netflix and Higher Ground, the couple's production company.

