Former US president Barack Obama to speak at private bank event in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Former United States president Barack Obama will be in Singapore on Mar 19 to speak at a private event held by the Bank of Singapore.

This will be the 44th President of the United States' first trip to Singapore after leaving the White House in January last year.

Mr Obama will be speaking to 1,000 "selected clients" and invited guests, Bank of Singapore CEO Bahren Shaari said on Wednesday (Feb 14) in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.

"For eight years, Mr Obama was the most powerful person in the world. And it is from this unique perspective that he will speak on the future of the global economy as well as Asia’s growing role," said Mr Shaari.

"As part of our client engagement efforts, we are always looking for unique opportunities where our clients can glean riveting perspectives from global leaders in fields such as finance, economics and investment."

Notable personalities who have spoken at previous Bank of Singapore events include Nobel Prize recipients Professor Joseph Stiglitz and Paul Krugman, as well as Dr Michio Kaku, a theoretical physicist and futurist.

