Fruits checked and discarded after bat seen eating bananas at NTUC FairPrice supermarket in Jurong East

SINGAPORE: All "affected" fruits have been discarded after a bat was seen eating bananas at an NTUC FairPrice outlet in Jurong East, the supermarket chain said on Friday (Oct 16).

A video circulating online on Friday showed a bat hanging on a comb of bananas and taking bites of the fruit.

The bananas, which were labelled with a price tag but had no wrapping, were suspended from a rack above other fruits and vegetables.

"We are aware of a video circulating on social media of a bat eating a comb of bananas in the night at our 24-hour store located at 345 Jurong East St 31," NTUC FairPrice said in a Facebook post.

"This incident occurred outside the store where the fruits were displayed," the company said.

NTUC FairPrice said it had since moved all fruits inside the store to prevent similar future occurrences.

"Checks have also been made to ensure any fruits affected have been discarded," it said, and apologised for any inconvenience caused by the incident.

NTUC FairPrice added that it is in contact with the authorities to look into the cause for the presence of bats in the area.

