Batch of Frezfrut Natural Goodness Kaya recalled over pest droppings

SINGAPORE: The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) on Saturday (May 5) said the importer of Frezfrut Natural Goodness Kaya has recalled a batch following a contamination scare.

In a food alert advisory, AVA said it worked with the importer of Frezfrut Natural Goodness Kaya after it received feedback on a “foreign particle” found in the bottle of kaya, which is made in Malaysia.

“AVA worked with the importer to investigate, and found that the bottle may have been contaminated with pest droppings during the manufacturing process,” it said.

“As a precautionary measure, the importer has voluntarily recalled the specific batch of Frezfrut Natural Goodness Kaya. The recall is ongoing.”

The affected batch, according to AVA, has a Use By Date of Feb 5, 2020.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are advised not to consume it, said AVA.

