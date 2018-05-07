Batch of Singlong Peanut Butter recalled after metal screw found in bottle

SINGAPORE: The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) on Monday (May 7) said that the importer of Singlong Peanut Butter (Crunchy) has recalled a batch of the product after a metal screw was found in one of the bottles.

AVA said it worked with the importer to investigate after it received feedback on the foreign object.

The investigation found that the metal screw could have been introduced during the manufacturing process.

“As a precautionary measure, the importer had voluntarily recalled the specific batch,” AVA said. “The recall has since been completed.”

A tub of Singlong Peanut Butter. (Photo: AVA)

The affected batch of 340g bottles has a use-by date of Jan 25, 2019, AVA said. The product’s country of origin is China.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are advised not to consume it.

Consumers may contact Sing Long Foodstuff Trading at 6284 5254 or email nya01@singlong.com to refund or exchange.

AVA's food alert comes after Facebook user Sharon Foo posted in March pictures showing what appears to be a metal screw she found in a bottle of Singlong peanut butter.

The authority confirmed with Channel NewsAsia that bottle of peanut butter mentioned in her Facebook post is the same as that mentioned in the food alert released on Monday.