Batch of Stella Artois beer recalled; may contain glass fragments
SINGAPORE: A batch of Stella Artois bottled beer sold in duty-free outlets has been recalled because the products may contain glass fragments.
In a news release on Wednesday (Apr 11), the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said distributor Lubitrade Trading issued the voluntary recall as a precautionary measure.
These are the product details of the affected batch:
- Volume: 330ml
- Packaging type: Glass bottle
- Best before date: Jun 6, 2018
- Time stamp: 13:00
- Country of origin: Belgium
The AVA also advised the public to not consume the affected products. Those who want to make a product exchange can contact Lubitrade Trading at 6533 3228.