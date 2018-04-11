Batch of Stella Artois beer recalled; may contain glass fragments

SINGAPORE: A batch of Stella Artois bottled beer sold in duty-free outlets has been recalled because the products may contain glass fragments.

In a news release on Wednesday (Apr 11), the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said distributor Lubitrade Trading issued the voluntary recall as a precautionary measure.

These are the product details of the affected batch:

Volume: 330ml

Packaging type: Glass bottle

Best before date: Jun 6, 2018

Time stamp: 13:00

Country of origin: Belgium

The AVA also advised the public to not consume the affected products. Those who want to make a product exchange can contact Lubitrade Trading at 6533 3228.

