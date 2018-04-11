Batch of Stella Artois beer recalled; may contain glass fragments

Batch of Stella Artois beer recalled; may contain glass fragments

Stella Artois recall
The affected batch’s best before date is Jun 6, 2018, and is time stamped with 13:00. (Image: AVA)
SINGAPORE: A batch of Stella Artois bottled beer sold in duty-free outlets has been recalled because the products may contain glass fragments.

In a news release on Wednesday (Apr 11), the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said distributor Lubitrade Trading issued the voluntary recall as a precautionary measure.

These are the product details of the affected batch:

  • Volume: 330ml
  • Packaging type: Glass bottle
  • Best before date: Jun 6, 2018
  • Time stamp: 13:00
  • Country of origin: Belgium

The affected batch’s best before date is Jun 6, 2018, and is time stamped with 13:00.

The AVA also advised the public to not consume the affected products. Those who want to make a product exchange can contact Lubitrade Trading at 6533 3228.

Source: CNA/zl

