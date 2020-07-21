New chief executive officer appointed to Building and Construction Authority

SINGAPORE: The Building and Construction Authority will have a new chief executive officer this year, with the appointment of Mr Kelvin Wong Wee Siong.



The current CEO, Mr Lim U Yang Hugh Reginald, will relinquish his appointment in November, said BCA and the Ministry of National Development (MND) in a joint media release on Tuesday (Jul 21).



Mr Wong, who is currently Executive Vice President of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), will be appointed as CEO (Designate) of BCA from Jul 27 to Nov 1. He will then take on the appointment as CEO on Nov 2.



As Executive Vice President at EDB, Mr Wong oversaw the development of the strategic growth engines in hub services and supply chain & connectivity, as well as the board’s new businesses and policy & planning divisions.



Mr Wong also previously oversaw EDB’s SkillsFuture efforts and the successful implementation of the leadership development initiative to develop more Singaporeans as business leaders in their respective fields, as well as the delivery of the industry transformation roadmaps for the logistics and professional services clusters.



The 49-year-old started his career with EDB in 1996 and has helmed various key portfolios including logistics, professional services, urban solutions. He is a Glaxo-EDB scholar and graduated from Imperial College, University of London.



During his tenure as CEO, Mr Lim led BCA to "(develop) the construction industry transformation map, and galvanised efforts by industry and union partners for the BuildSG Movement”, said the release.



Mr Lim also oversaw the amendments of key legislations including the Building Control Act earlier this year, which was aimed at strengthening the building regulatory control framework and improving accessibility in Singapore’s built environment.



This included the introduction of a new facade inspection regime, enhanced regulatory framework for lifts and escalators, introduction of a provision allowing the Government to mandate a Progressive Wage Model for local personnel in the lift maintenance industry and the requirement for basic accessibility features for older buildings that undergo additions and alterations works.



Prior to the 55-year-old’s current appointment at BCA, Mr Lim was Deputy Secretary (Community, Youth and Sports) of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth. He had also previously served in the Singapore Armed Forces for more than 25 years and also in the Ministry of Law.