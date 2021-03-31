Building and Construction Authority appoints new chairman and deputy chairman

SINGAPORE: The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) will have a new chairman and deputy chairman from Thursday (Apr 1).

BCA board members Mr Lim Sim Seng, group head of consumer banking and wealth management of DBS Bank and Er Professor Tan Thiam Soon, president of Singapore Institute of Technology, have been appointed as the authority's new chairman and deputy chairman.

They will succeed former chairman Lee Fook Sun and deputy chairman Norman Ip, said BCA and the Ministry of National Development on Wednesday.

Five new members will also join the board, including former Member of Parliament Er Dr Lee Bee Wah, who announced her retirement from politics in June last year.

The other four new members are:

Ms Angelene Chan Li Chen, chairman, DP Architects

Ms Lau Jasmin, executive director, Singapore Global Network, Economic Development Board

Mr Max Loh Khum Whai, managing partner, Singapore & Brunei, Ernst & Young

Mr Khiatani Manohar Ramesh, senior executive director, CapitaLand

"The new board will continue to play a pivotal role in guiding BCA in the development of policies and strategies to transform the built environment sector into one that is more productive and technologically advanced," said the authorities.

Four members of the board have also been reappointed. They are:

Ms Kala Anandarajah, partner, Rajah & Tann

Mr Johnny Lim Chee Hwa

Mr Mohmamad Saiful Saroni, partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers

Mr Wong Heang Fine, group chief executive officer, Surbana Jurong

All appointments will be for a two-year term with affect from Apr 1, 2021.

Seven members will step down from the board upon completing their term of office, including Mr Lee and Mr Ip.

Mr Lee and Mr Ip have served on the board since 2011 and 2009 respectively and have been BCA's chairman and deputy chairman since 2016, said the authorities. They have provided guidance to the authority on policies and initiatives to "drive the transformation" of the built environment sector.

This includes the development of the Construction Industry Transformation Map in 2017, as well as the introduction of the Super Low Energy Building programme in 2018, which "pushed the envelope" of environmental sustainability in Singapore.

Mr Lee and Mr Ip's tenure also saw major reviews surrounding safety standards in the sector, such as the tightening of the lift maintenance regime and the introduction of new escalator safety regulations.

"MND and BCA welcome all new board members and would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the outgoing members for their guidance, invaluable service and contributions," they said.