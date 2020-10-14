Woman arrested for allegedly stealing grocery vouchers from letterboxes

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old woman has been arrested after Budget 2020 grocery vouchers were stolen from letterboxes at a residential block in Toa Payoh, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Police have urged people to collect their vouchers “as soon as possible” following similar incidents at other locations.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The police said they were informed last Sunday that someone had tampered with the letterboxes at a block along Lorong 7 Toa Payoh.

Through investigations and the aid of images from police cameras, the authorities nabbed the woman on the same day, also at Lorong 7 Toa Payoh.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman is believed to have stolen Budget 2020 grocery vouchers from letterboxes that do not belong to her,” SPF said in a news release on Tuesday (Oct 13), adding that investigations were ongoing.

SingPost said it found that the doors of some letterboxes were left ajar. (Photo: SingPost)

Advertisement

Advertisement

A day later, in a Facebook post, the police added they had also received reports of similar incidents in other residential areas and were investigating these cases as well.

Separately, according a statement by SingPost, it had been made aware on Tuesday morning that several letterboxes at Redhill had been “forcibly pried open”.

The affected blocks are:

- Blocks 55, 56, 57, 58 and 59, Lengkok Bahru

Advertisement

- Blocks 71 and 72, Redhill Road

- Blocks 89 and 90, Redhill Close

“An emergency response crew was immediately dispatched, and found that the doors of some letterboxes were left ajar,” SingPost’s group chief brand and communications officer Mr Robin Goh said.

“The masterdoors of all nine letterbox nests were locked and secure. Upon closer inspection, scratches, dents and other signs of tampering were found on the open letterboxes.

“We have confirmed through internal checks that the likely acts of vandalism and theft might have taken place after our postman left the area at 1300hrs on 12 October 2020,” Mr Goh said.

He added that SingPost staff had since secured all mail within the tampered letterboxes and would be personally delivering them to the doorstep of affected residents.

“We are also in contact with the police and will render full assistance to their investigations.”

SPF advised those who are eligible for the grocery vouchers to collect them from the letterbox “as soon as possible” and to ensure the letterbox is secured at all times.

“If you suspect that your vouchers have been stolen, please make a police report immediately and contact the Grocery Voucher hotline at 1800-2222-888 to request for your vouchers to be voided and replaced. Voided vouchers cannot be redeemed,” SPF said.

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested after Budget 2020 grocery vouchers were stolen from letterboxes at a residential block in Toa Payoh. (Photo: Facebook/SPF)

It added that people should call the police immediately if they spot someone suspicious loitering near the letterboxes.

Theft carries a jail term of up to three years or a fine or both.