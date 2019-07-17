Community sheds with litter-picking tools for beach clean-ups set up in Singapore parks

SINGAPORE: Sheds with shared, reusable litter-picking tools dubbed CleanPods have been set up at three parks in Singapore, the Public Hygiene Council (PHC) and National Parks Board (NParks) said on Wednesday (Jul 17).



Volunteer groups who organise beach clean-ups will be able to reduce waste by using the tools provided in the community storage platform, the two agencies said.

The existing methods of organising such activities might potentially contribute to waste, PHC and NParks said.

"Some groups purchase new litter picking tools and materials such as metal tongs, single-use trash bags, plastic gloves and wet wipes. In most instances, these tools and materials are discarded together with the trash collected."

A CleanPod at Pasir Ris Park. (Photo: Public Hygiene Council)

Four CleanPods have been set up at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Pasir Ris Park and East Coast Park, and are located near washing points, toilets and trash collection points.



Tools provided include buckets, metal tongs, garden carts and weighing scales.



"Single-use items such as trash bags are replaced with reusables such as buckets," PHC and NParks said.

The CleanPods were painted by ITE student volunteers and local street artists and are adorned with messages on keeping Singapore clean.



A CleanPod at East Coast Park area C1. (Photo: Public Hygiene Council)

Three more CleanPods will be set up by the end of the year at Changi Beach Park and East Coast Park. There are also plans to include gardening tools in the units, to encourage volunteer gardeners to help maintain the greenery in the parks.

NParks group director of parks east Chia Seng Jiang said: “With the convenience of CleanPods, we hope that more organisations, groups and even individuals will utilise the shared tools to carry out beach and park clean-ups.

"This will help to enhance the experience for all our park visitors and keep our green spaces beautiful.”

A CleanPod at East Coast Park area C4. (Photo: Public Hygiene Council)

"We are heartened to see active participation from schools, private organisations and NGOs in beach clean-ups over the past few years," said PHC chairman Edward D'Silva.

"As the CleanPods help to facilitate beach clean-ups, we strongly encourage clean-up organisers and groups to utilise them and push ahead together with us on this journey of keeping Singapore truly clean."

