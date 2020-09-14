Man to be charged with murder after fight along Beach Road

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old man has been arrested and will be charged with murder after a case of fighting along Beach Road, the police said in a news release on Monday (Sep 14).

The authorities said they were alerted to the fight at about 3pm on Sunday and found a 67-year-old man lying motionless at the location upon their arrival.

The victim was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and was pronounced dead later that day.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to a call for assistance at Block 6 Beach Road on Sunday and confirmed that one person had been taken to TTSH.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The suspect will be charged on Tuesday.



