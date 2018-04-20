Mercury, other potent ingredients found in 18 recalled beauty products

SINGAPORE: Eighteen beauty products found to contain potent undeclared ingredients, including high levels of mercury, have been recalled by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

Some of these products contained mercury exceeding the level permitted by more than 27,000 times, while others contained potent ingredients like hydroquinone and tretinoin, HSA said in a news release on Friday (Apr 20).

Mercury is a "toxic heavy metal" prohibited for use in cosmetics, and can lead to rashes, skin discolouration and blotching, HSA warned. Long-term exposure to high levels of mercury can also cause damage to the kidneys, as well as digestive and nervous systems.

Hydroquinone and tretinoin are potent ingredients used in Western prescription medicines for treatment of skin conditions. Inappropriate use can result in changes in skin colour and adverse skin reactions like rashes, redness, burning and peeling, it added.

The products are:

Balleza Skincare night cream (contains mercury)

Balleza Skincare treatment (contains hydroquinone)

Brilliant Skin Essentials rejuvenating cream, rejuvenating facial toner exfoliant toner, whitening cream (contain hydroquinone and tretinoin)

Brilliant Skin Essentials whitening facial toner (contains hydroquinone)

Droplets of Nature rejuvenating cream lift and correct (contains hydroquinone and tretinoin)

Droplets of Nature rejuvenating toner lift and correct (contains hydroquinone)

Goree beauty cream with lycopene (contains mercury)

Karisma Cosmetic skincare day cream and night cream (contain mercury)

Karisma Cosmetic skincare treatment cream (contains hydroquinone and tretinoin)

Professional Skin Care Formula by Dr Alvin rejuvenating cream and rejuvenating toner (contain hydroquinone and tretinoin)

Skin Magical rejuvenating cream and facial toner No 1 (contains hydroquinone and tretinoin)

Speaks G Skin Essential brightening rejuvenating cream and rejuvenating toner (contain hydroquinone and tretinoin)

Stores have been ordered to recall the affected products, which claimed to "improve complexion" and "even out skin tone", while online sales platforms have been told to remove their product listings, said HSA.



Members of the public are advised to stop using the products immediately and to discard them.

"Be cautious when purchasing cosmetic products online or from unfamiliar sources, even if they are recommended by friends or relatives," said HSA. "You cannot be certain what these products contain, and where and how they were made. It is advisable to buy such products from reliable and reputable sources such as registered pharmacies or established retail stores, and their respective e-commerce platforms."

HSA also warned consumers to be wary of products that "promise quick and miraculous results or carry exaggerated claims such as skin whitening within a short period of time".

"Such products may contain prescription medicines which should only be used under medical supervision, or contain dangerously high levels of toxic substances such as mercury that may harm you," it added.

The authority also said that those who supply illegal health products face up to three years' jail and a fine of up to S$100,000.

HSA's findings were the result of regular product quality surveillance activities where health products marketed locally are sampled for testing, it said.

