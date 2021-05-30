Beauty World Centre, Decathlon Singapore Lab among public places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: A massage outlet in Beauty World Centre and sporting goods retailer Decathlon's outlet at 230 Stadium Boulevard were among the locations added on Saturday (May 29) to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period.

Several supermarkets were also added to the list, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

These comprise Sheng Siong Supermarket at 108 McNair Road, NTUC FairPrice at 30 Bendemeer Road and Giant at 256 Bangkit Road.

There were also several food and beverage outlets among the new locations – Food Hub at Sengkang, a McDonald's outlet in Yishun, LeVel 33 restaurant at Marina Bay Financial Centre and Chop Joo Hiong Eating House in Serangoon.

VivoCity, People's Park Centre and Bukit Merah Community Centre were also added to the list.

Also on the list of places are two bicycle stores - Rodalink Jurong East Bicycle Megastore and Passion Bike.

The list of new locations is as follows:

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport, said the ministry.

Those identified as close contacts of cases would have been notified by MOH.



As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.



There is no need to avoid places where COVID-19 cases have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said the Health Ministry.

Singapore reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 23 community infections. The remaining 10 cases were imported infections.

