Police looking for e-scooter rider who allegedly hit woman in Bedok

SINGAPORE: The police are looking for a man believed to be the e-scooter rider who hit a woman in Bedok, seriously injuring her.

The appeal was put up on Monday (Mar 12), together with a photo of a man wearing a blue top. Police said they are looking into a case of rash act causing hurt.



The incident happened last Wednesday at about 6.05pm, at Block 151 Bedok Reservoir Road, said the police.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the woman, 45-year-old Goh Lay Yong, was hit from behind as she stepped off an overhead bridge. She was conscious when she was taken to Changi General Hospital.



The woman's condition appeared to have taken a turn for the worse.

On Sunday, her brother Goh Yong Ann wrote on Facebook that she had to undergo surgery, just two days after he posted that the bleeding in her brain had stopped.

Another family member, Alverna Cher, wrote on Monday that the woman is in the intensive care unit and that the "next 48 hours is critical".

In its appeal, the police said that anyone with information should call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www,police,gov.sg/iwitness.



All information will be kept confidential.