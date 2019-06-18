Man suspected of molesting 10-year-old girl in Bedok arrested

SINGAPORE: A 68-year-old man suspected of molesting a 10-year-old girl in Bedok has been arrested, the police said on Tuesday (Jun 18).

The police said they received a report that a girl, 10, was molested by an unknown man along Bedok North Street 1 at about 4pm last Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the aid of images from police cameras, officers established the identity of the man and arrested him on Monday.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of outrage of modesty can be jailed up to five years, fined and caned.