Woman suspected of abandoning her newborn baby in Bedok North arrested

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old woman has been arrested, said police on Saturday (Feb 15), after she was suspected of abandoning her newborn baby, who was found in a rubbish chute in Bedok North in January.

The baby boy was found alive inside a rubbish chute at Block 534 Bedok North Street 3 at about 9.10am on Jan 7. The discovery was reportedly made by several cleaners, who were clearing garbage when they saw the baby wrapped in a blood-stained supermarket plastic bag.

Police had said the baby was in stable condition, with no visible injuries.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the woman through ground investigations and with the help of police cameras and CCTV footage provided by residents and businesses in the neighbourhood.

She was arrested on Thursday.

The woman, who is Singaporean, will be charged in court on Saturday with exposure and abandonment of a child under 12 years old.

If convicted, she may be jailed up to seven years, fined or both.

"The police officers involved in this case worked tirelessly to identify the offender and spared no effort in the pursuit of justice," said Commander of the Bedok Police Division, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Julius Lim.