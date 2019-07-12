Man armed with chopper flees after failed attempt to rob Bedok pawn shop

SINGAPORE: A man wielding a chopper fled the scene after a failed attempt to rob a ValueMax pawn shop at Block 213 Bedok North Street 1 on Friday (Jul 12).



According to the pawn shop manager, who wanted to be known only as Choo, the incident happened at about 1.55pm.

The man entered the shop wearing a mask and holding a kitchen chopper. He slammed the chopper on the glass display case, but the weapon broke into two pieces, said the manager.

The man failed to smash the glass case. (Photo: Cindy Co)

The man then picked up the broken pieces of the chopper and fled. This all happened in the span of five minutes, said the manager.

He added that the man looks to be in his 40s and is of "average height".

Manager Choo from the pawn shop. (Photo: Cindy Co)

When CNA visited the scene on Friday afternoon, four to five police officers were seen talking to passers-by.

Workers at the neighbouring shops said they were not aware of the incident until police arrived and onlookers started gathering in front of the pawn shop.

CNA has contacted the police for more information.

Police at the scene after a man attempted to rob a pawn shop. (Photo: Cindy Co)

In August last year, a 29-year-old Bangladeshi man attempted to rob a ValueMax pawn shop outside Boon Lay MRT station. He fled the scene after throwing an object on the counter which he claimed was a bomb.

The man was arrested a few days after the incident.