5 taken to hospital after accident along Bedok Reservoir Road

SINGAPORE: Five people were taken to hospital on Thursday (Oct 17) after a road traffic accident along Bedok Reservoir Road.

In photos sent to CNA, several people can be seen on the ground being attended to by passers-by, while a vehicle is on its side.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to an accident along Bedok Reservoir Road at about 8.15am.

SCDF said five people were taken to Changi General Hospital by ambulance.



