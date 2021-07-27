Teen dies after basketball hoop structure in Bedok South falls on him

SINGAPORE: A teenager has died after a basketball hoop structure in Bedok South fell on him on Monday (Jul 26) night.

The police said they received a call for help at 8.43pm about someone found injured next to a fallen structure at a basketball court near Block 18 Bedok South Road.



The 17-year-old was unconscious when taken to Changi General Hospital and CPR was conducted on him en route. He died in the hospital from his injuries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said.



In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, the East Coast Town Council said it was saddened by the incident.

A basketball hoop structure had collapsed and fell onto one of the users of the court, the town council said, citing "initial information it received".

A view of the collapsed basketball hoop structure at a basketball court near Block 18 Bedok South Road on Jul 27, 2021. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The town council said it has closed the basketball court "to conduct a thorough check on the integrity of all the structures there" for residents' safety.

"Our heart goes out to the victim and his family. We will work closely with the relevant agencies to provide support and assistance to them," it said.



The police said investigations into the unnatural death are ongoing.

East Coast Town Council said it is cooperating with the police and appealed for witnesses to contact the Bedok Police Division at 1800-244-0000.



