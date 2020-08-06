Beirut blast: Singapore Red Cross to contribute S$50,000 to relief effort

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) will contribute an initial sum of S$50,000 to the Lebanese Red Cross after the port blast in Beirut killed at least 135 people and left more than 5,000 injured.

The money will go towards the emergency response and providing medical support, said SRC in a news release on Thursday (Aug 6).

“The SRC will also continue to monitor the situation and, if needed, increase its support for the ongoing relief efforts by the LRC,” it added.



The death toll is expected to rise from Tuesday's explosion, which officials blamed on a huge stockpile of highly explosive material stored for years in unsafe conditions at the port.



FILE PHOTO: Men inspect a damaged building near the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon, August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

“The blasts have affected thousands and disrupted the provision of critical services, such medical services, made all the more urgent due to the (COVID-19) pandemic,” said the secretary-general and CEO of SRC Benjamin William.

“It is critical that we all come together to extend whatever support we can to enhance the relief operations. This will also help facilitate a quick resumption of essential medical services.”



A picture taken on August 5, 2020 shows the damaged grain silo and a burnt boat at Beirut's harbour, a day after a powerful explosion tore through Lebanon's capital,when a huge depot of ammonium nitrate ignited at the city's main port AFP/STR

He also extended condolences to those affected, reaffirming SRC's readiness to support the Lebanese organisation.

“Our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the people of Lebanon and to the families of those who were injured or lost their lives in this tragedy,” said Mr William.

“These are very difficult and challenging times as the world continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

“The Singapore Red Cross will work closely with the Lebanese Red Cross and stands ready to support its efforts to assist those affected by the tragedy.”

SRC added that it has reactivated its Restoring Family Links service to help Singaporeans and others locate their immediate family members who may have been affected by the disaster.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said there had been no reports of Singaporeans affected by the blasts.

The ministry added that it had reached out to Singaporeans in Lebanon who were e-registered with it and has “ascertained their safety”.

