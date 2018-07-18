Ben Davis has no intention to fulfill NS duties: MINDEF

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) revealed on Wednesday (Jul 18) that Harvey Davis, the father of Fulham footballer Benjamin Davis, "would not commit to a date" on when his son intended to return and serve his national service (NS) during the deferment application process.



In a statement, MINDEF added that Benjamin went on to sign the contract despite the rejection for deferment and noted that the senior Davis has publicly stated that he would encourage his son to renounce his citizenship in order to pursue his career.

"(Benjamin's) actions are meant to further his own professional career, not national interest. As his father openly admitted, he is looking out for his son's future, not Singapore's," said MINDEF.

"They have no intention of returning to fulfill their son's NS duties, especially if (Benjamin) is given a full professional contract after two years of his senior contract.

"To allow deferment for this type of appeal, would severely undermine the ethos and sacrifice of Singaporeans who have all put aside their personal interests to complete their NS duties."

MINDEF said that while Benjamin's achievement in securing a senior contract with the Premier League club was recognised, other talented sportsmen including footballers "completed their NS dutifully first" before pursuing their professional careers.



It said that there are schemes in place during full-time NS to enable sportsmen to continue training and improve their skills.



"We also provide additional training opportunities in the lead-up to major games such as the Southeast Asian and Olympic Games where our sportsmen represent Singapore and do us proud," MINDEF added.

