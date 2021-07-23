Man seen without mask on train and outside court to go to trial

SINGAPORE: A man who was seen without a mask on a train and later removed his mask outside the State Courts when he was there to be charged is set to go to trial.

British national Benjamin Glynn, 40, appeared in court for a pre-trial conference on Friday (Jul 23). On Monday, he was given a new charge for failing to wear a mask outside the court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The judge fixed Glynn's trial to begin on Aug 5. No bail was offered to him. His bail of S$5,000 was revoked on Monday, and he has been remanded since.

Glynn was first charged on Jul 2 with three charges of failing to wear a mask without reasonable excuse, public nuisance and using threatening words towards a public servant.

During his court mention, the judge reminded him twice to wear his mask properly. When asked if he was pleading guilty or not, he said he did not understand the options.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was pictured in media reports not wearing a mask as he left the court premises with a man who was purportedly his lawyer. His lawyer was not allowed in at first due to improper attire.

Glynn was then brought back to court on Monday and was charged with not wearing a mask after leaving the court on Jul 2.

If convicted of failing to wear a mask, Glynn can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both. For the offence of public nuisance, he could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$2,000, or both.

If guilty of using threatening words towards a public servant in relation to the execution of their duty, he could be jailed for up to a year, fined a maximum of S$5,000, or both.