Benjamin Pwee applies to join SDP, says he believes in its 'values and ideals'

SINGAPORE: Singapore politician Benjamin Pwee has applied to join the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) following his resignation from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The former DPP secretary-general announced this on his personal Facebook page on Tuesday (Feb 19).



"After much internal discussion and considerations within my team, we have decided to submit our membership application forms to SDP," said Mr Pwee.

"We share and believe in the values and ideals that SDP stands for, and they have many other like-minded, credible people," he added.

"We also believe in their organisational resources and capabilities as a long-standing political party in Singapore."

Mr Pwee, 51, told Channel NewsAsia about his resignation from the DPP earlier this month.

At the time, he did not reveal the name of the party he intended to join, saying that he would leave it to them to make an official announcement about his membership.

Mr Pwee, who contested in Bishan-Toa Payoh in the last two general elections, had also said that around five members planned to quit the DPP and join the new party as ordinary members.



Mr Pwee's resignation from the DPP came weeks after political veteran Tan Cheng Bock filed an application to form a new political party called Progress Singapore Party.



The SDP, headed by Chee Soon Juan, was among seven opposition parties which came together last year to explore the possibility of working closer together at the next general election. Dr Tan was asked to lead this effort, according to Dr Chee.

SDP had fielded 11 candidates in the 2015 General Election but failed to gain a seat.

