Berries tuition teacher tests positive for COVID-19, Yishun branch closes temporarily

SINGAPORE: A teacher at the Berries World of Learning School branch in Yishun was among two community cases of COVID-19 reported in Singapore on Thursday (Feb 25), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update.

The centre, located at Junction Nine shopping mall at 18 Yishun Avenue 9, will be closed until Feb 28 for cleaning and disinfection as a precaution, the ministry said.

Berries is an enrichment centre specialising in the Chinese language. It has 19 branches around Singapore.



The teacher is a 27-year-old Singapore permanent resident, known as Case 60470. She developed a runny nose after work on Feb 23, and sought treatment at a clinic the next day.

“She was tested for COVID-19 as part of our enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection at first presentation to a doctor,” MOH said.

“Her test came back positive for COVID-19 infection on Feb 25, and she was conveyed in an ambulance to Singapore General Hospital. Her serology test result is pending.”

The other community case reported on Thursday is a PSA employee.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for both cases. Their identified close contacts, including family members and co-workers, have been isolated and placed on quarantine. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period.

MOH will also conduct serological tests for the close contacts to determine if the case could have been infected by them.



The remaining eight cases reported on Thursday were imported infections and had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival, said MOH.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,900 COVID-19 cases.



