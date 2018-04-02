Beware of scam callers impersonating anti-corruption officials: Police

SINGAPORE: Police on Monday (Apr 2) warned the public of phone scams by callers impersonating government officials.

In a news release, the police said some members of the public have received calls from telephone hotlines that appeared to belong to various government agencies. For example, 6325 0000, which belongs to the Commercial Affairs Department, and 6376 0000, which belongs to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

The phone calls, which were made in both English and Mandarin through an automated operator system, claimed that the recipient either had parcels containing illegal goods or had committed criminal offences that required their assistance in investigation.

“Such calls are typical scammers’ tactics where caller ID spoofing technology may be used to mask the actual phone number and a different number is displayed,” police said.

The police reminded members of the public that no government agency will request for personal details or transfer of money over the phone or through automated voice machines.

Members of the public are also advised to ignore such calls and the caller’s instructions.

