Beware of SMS linking UOB customers to phishing website: Police

SINGAPORE: Several victims have been tricked into providing their personal information and credit card details on phishing websites after responding to SMSes that were purportedly sent by United Overseas Bank, the police said in a news release on Tuesday (Jan 16).

The victims later realised that unauthorised transactions in various foreign currencies were made to their credit cards.

In these cases, the victims received an SMS purportedly sent by UOB informing them of a new account notification. They were asked to click on the link uob-mob.com provided in the text message.

This link would direct them to a website resembling UOB's and the victims were asked to enter their personal information and credit card details.

They were also prompted to key into the website, the one-time password sent to their mobile phones. Subsequently, the victims received SMS notifications of foreign transactions made on their credit cards.

"Without the knowledge of the victims, the scammers had actually downloaded the UOB Mighty App and entered all the details that the victim had provided into the application," said the police.

They advised members of public to take the following precautions to avoid falling for online scams:

Be wary when are asked to disclose personal information and bank account details over the Internet;

Beware of phishing websites that may look genuine. Websites that are secure use "'https:" instead of "http:" at the start of the URL, or display a closed padlock or unbroken key icon at the bottom right corner of the web browser;

Report any fraudulent charges detected in your credit card bills to your bank immediately.

For scam-related advice, members of the public can call 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg.