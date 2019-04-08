200,000 residents to commemorate Singapore Bicentennial in neighbourhoods: People’s Association

SINGAPORE: The People’s Association Grassroots Organisations will commemorate Singapore’s Bicentennial with more than 40 ground-up activities involving more than 200,000 residents.



People’s Association said on Monday (Apr 8) that the activities, supported by the Singapore Bicentennial Office (SBO), will look back on Singapore’s rich history.



These activities include heritage trails, roving exhibitions and performances such as concerts and dramas conceptualised and put up by residents.



Grassroots group director Han Tan Juan said these activities will bring Singaporeans together to reflect on their history and better appreciate their Singaporean values of multiculturalism, openness and self-determination.



“It has been heartening to see many of our residents stepping forward to initiate and be a part of these ground-up activities which involve young Singaporeans as well as our pioneers who have lived through several decades of our nation’s history.

"Many local and community partners have also pledged their support and are working closely with our grassroots organisations to actualise these commemoration activities in the heartlands,” he added.



The five Community Development Councils (CDC), in collaboration with the SBO, will also present a series of five Singapore Bicentennial Roadshows across Singapore.



The series will kick off with the Singapore Bicentennial Roadshow @ South East, organised by SBO and the South East CDC from Apr 13 to Apr 21 at Wisma Geylang Serai. The roadshow will focus on the different cultures and communities that have come together to build modern Singapore. More information about the subsequent roadshow sin the series will be shared by SBO and the other CDCs.