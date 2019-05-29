President Halimah Yacob to launch Singapore Bicentennial commemorative note at Istana open house

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob will launch a Singapore Bicentennial commemorative note during the Istana open house on Hari Raya Puasa next Wednesday (Jun 5).

Issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the note depicts Singapore's "journey to nationhood, and pays tribute to our forebears who laid the foundations for modern Singapore", according to a media release by the President's Office.

The Singapore Mint earlier this year also launched a range of Bicentennial-themed collectibles, including medallions and banknote replica.

Singapore celebrates its bicentennial this year through a series of events and projects commemorating 200 years since the arrival of Sir Stamford Raffles on Singapore's shores.

As such, the President's Office has also collaborated with the Singapore Bicentennial Office on an exhibition featuring Singapore's 700-year history at the Istana Open House.

In line with the Bicentennial theme, the Hari Raya Puasa open house will also feature communities that have contributed to the nation over the years, according to the media release.

For example, the Sree Narayana Mission and the Peranakan Association will showcase their history and role in building Singapore.

Various schools will also showcase special projects to commemorate the Bicentennial.

The Istana grounds will be open to the public next Wednesday between 8.30am and 6pm.

Entry is free for Singaporeans and Singapore permanent residents. All other visitors are required to pay an entrance fee of S$2 per person.

Other fees apply for tours of the state room, banquet hall and reception room in the main Istana building.