3 new roads in Bidadari estate to partially open on Jan 14

SINGAPORE: Three new roads in the Bidadari estate will be partially opened from Jan 14 to serve the upcoming developments in the estate, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Friday (Jan 5).

Bidadari Park Drive, Alkaff Crescent and Woodleigh Link will serve public housing projects in the area like Alkaff Lakeview, Alkaff Oasis, Woodleigh Glen and Woodleigh Village.

The map showing Bidadari Park Drive, the main transportation spine for the Bidadari estate, according to HDB. (Map: HDB)

Bidadari Park Drive will be the main transportation spine for the Bidadari estate as it will run the full length of the estate, from Bartley Road to Upper Serangoon Road.

Bidadari Greenway will run alongside Bidadari Park Drive connecting the housing developments to the Bidadari Park. This 1.6km-long road extending from the northern tip to the southern tip of the estate will feature rest spots, communal facilities, and pedestrian and cycling paths.

With these new roads, three new signalised junctions will also be commissioned in order to regulate vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

These junctions, located along Bidadari Drive Park, will connect to Upper Serangoon Road, Upper Aljunied Road and Alkaff Crescent.

The map shows where the three new signalised junctions will be in the Bidadari estate to accommodate the three new roads. (Map: HDB)

The first batch of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in the Bidadari estate was launched in 2015 and remained in high demand even during last year’s BTO sales exercise.