Design consultancy tender awarded for new funeral parlour complex in Bidadari

SINGAPORE: The design consultancy tender for the new funeral parlour complex in Bidadari targeted to be completed in 2025 has been awarded to a team led by LAUD Architects, the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Housing Development Board (HDB) said on Tuesday (Nov 5).

NEA and HDB announced in 2018 that the funeral parlours at the Mount Vernon Columbarium Complex would be redeveloped into a funeral parlour complex as part of the Government's efforts to meet the anticipated demand for after-death facilities and services amid Singapore's aging population.



The new complex will occupy just 1.1ha of the 7.1ha previously occupied by the Mount Vernon Columbarium Complex.

When completed, the new purpose-built complex will offer a "holistic range of services", said the agencies.

It will house 12 funeral wake halls, shops selling flowers and funerary goods, as well as a seminar room. A food and beverage outlet will also be made easily accessible to members of the public, NEA and HDB said.

There will be no columbarium or crematorium located within the complex, they added.

"The new funeral parlour complex will be a modern facility which provides a dignified setting for the deceased, bereaved families and the larger community," said the agencies.

Artist impression of the main entrance of the funeral parlour complex at Bidadari along Mount Vernon Lane. (Image: HDB)

"The design by the consultants features a low-rise complex sensitively integrated with the topography and surrounding greenery. This includes the adoption of a naturalistic colour palette, as well as landscaping on the roof and in the courtyard spaces.

"When completed, it will set a new benchmark for future funeral parlours and after-death facilities in Singapore," NEA and HDB said.



Among the features of the new complex are entrances designed to face inwards towards the internal courtyards.

For greater privacy, funerary activities will be screened from public view where possible, through the layout of the buildings and the use of screens, the agencies said.

A centralised eco-friendly burning chamber will also be available for paper offerings, as open-air burning will not be permitted, the agencies added.

NEA and HDB said that they would continue to consult the funeral parlour industry and incorporate suggestions on the design of the new complex where appropriate.