President Biden nominates entrepreneur Jonathan Kaplan as US ambassador to Singapore

SINGAPORE: US President Joe Biden has nominated entrepreneur Jonathan Eric Kaplan as ambassador to Singapore, the White House said on Thursday (Jul 29).



“An entrepreneur and innovator, Mr Kaplan most recently was the chairperson and CEO of FishSix Restaurant Corporation,” read the White House statement.

“Prior to that, as chairperson and CEO of Pure Digital Technologies, he invented and marketed the revolutionary Flip video camera and, when Pure Digital was acquired by Cisco Systems, Mr Kaplan became senior vice president and general manager of its consumer products division.”



He is currently the chairperson of EducationSuperHighway, a non-profit organisation that works with governors and officials to provide American public school classrooms access to high-speed Internet connections.

He is also an adviser for the Young Presidents Organization, meeting with corporate management and government leaders in dozens of countries, the White House statement added.



Mr Kaplan was previously president and CEO of Sega.com, founder and CEO of MovieStreet, vice president and general manager of Geoworks and vice president of Hands On Technology.



He won the 2010 Ernst & Young Northern California Entrepreneur of the Year award, and has a degree in industrial management from Carnegie Mellon University.