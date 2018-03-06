In photos: From canals to road dividers, badly parked shared bicycles are everywhere

SINGAPORE: Shared bicycles have enjoyed growing popularity in recent years, but there have been problems - one of the most notable being the two-wheelers being parked or dumped ... just about everywhere.
Authorities are seeking to address the issue of indiscriminate parking with changes made to the Parking Places (Amendment) Bill tabled in Parliament on Monday (Mar 5).
The new rules include a licensing regime for bike-sharing operators, and a geo-fencing solution requiring users to scan a QR code at designated parking spaces as proof of proper parking.
We asked Channel NewsAsia readers for photos of badly parked shared bikes they have seen around the island, and they delivered. Here is a selection: