In photos: From canals to road dividers, badly parked shared bicycles are everywhere

Our readers shared photos showing the bicycles parked illegally or dumped around the island.

SINGAPORE: Shared bicycles have enjoyed growing popularity in recent years, but there have been problems - one of the most notable being the two-wheelers being parked or dumped ... just about everywhere.

Authorities are seeking to address the issue of indiscriminate parking with changes made to the Parking Places (Amendment) Bill tabled in Parliament on Monday (Mar 5).

The new rules include a licensing regime for bike-sharing operators, and a geo-fencing solution requiring users to scan a QR code at designated parking spaces as proof of proper parking.

We asked Channel NewsAsia readers for photos of badly parked shared bikes they have seen around the island, and they delivered. Here is a selection:

A shared bicycle parked squarely in a car park lot. (Photo: Mel Phua)

Numerous shared bicycles left in the centre divider between Kallang Road and Sir Arthur's Bridge. (Photo: Andy Yeo)

A bike abandoned in Pelton Canal, near Aljunied Road. (Photo: Guy Hoh)

An overturned bike at a construction site near Allenby Road. (Photo: Rui Ni)

A stack of shared bicycles in a garbage dump area at Ubi Avenue 4. (Photo: Kyaw Mar Lar)

Shared bicycles parked on the grass outside the dormitories of St Andrew's Junior College. (Photo: Steven Tor P H)

Two bikes from different companies dumped horizontally along a pathway near Margaret Drive. (Photo: Tay Chang Mong)

Badly parked shared bicycles line the pedestrian pathway along Kranji Road. (Photo: Steven Tor P H)

An ofo bike seen locked to a grille. (Photo: Michelle Liew)

A shared bicycle stopped between two bollards - its front wheel appears to have been smashed in. (Photo: Tay Chang Mong)