Leaked photo of Bionix accident: SCDF files police report against 5 NSFs

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has filed a police report against five of its full-time national servicemen (NSFs) for taking and circulating a photo of an accident involving a Bionix vehicle at a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) training ground.

The photo, which has been circulated on social media, shows a Bionix vehicle on top of a crushed Land Rover. SCDF personnel and an ambulance can be seen in the background.

Corporal First Class (CFC) Liu Kai was believed to have been driving the Land Rover. He died in the accident.

SCDF said two of its NSFs who responded to the accident at the Jalan Murai Training Area on Nov 3 took unauthorised photos of the scene. They then sent the photos to some of their fellow NSFs via a WhatsApp chatgroup.

Three of the NSFs who received these photos forwarded them to their friends, SCDF said. One of the photos subsequently appeared on social media.

"SCDF takes a serious view of the matter and has filed a police report against the five NSFs for their unauthorised actions," a spokesperson said.



CFC Liu, 22, a transport operator from the SAF's Transport Hub West, was operating a Land Rover as part of a field training exercise when a Bionix vehicle reversed into his vehicle.



He lost consciousness and was attended to by a medic, but was later pronounced dead, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).



CFC Liu was given a military send-off earlier this week.



A second photo of the accident, which shows the vehicles and SAF personnel from a distance, has also been posted on social media.

MINDEF said investigations into the leaked photos are ongoing.

"All personnel provided access to SAF training grounds are subject to the restrictions placed on unauthorised photography or videography," the ministry said in response to queries from Channel NewsAsia.

"Offenders will be prosecuted to ensure that these strict rules to guard our security are not compromised."

