20 people taken to hospital after accident along BKE

SINGAPORE: Twenty people were taken to hospital on Sunday (Oct 13) after an accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) involving three vehicles.

The police said they were alerted to a crash involving a trailer, private bus and motorcycle along the BKE towards the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) at about 1.40pm.

Twenty people aged between eight and 68 were conscious when taken to National University Hospital, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Tan Tock Seng Hospital, police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Videos of the incident circulating on social media showed multiple emergency response vehicles at the scene.

The Land Transport Authority tweeted about the accident at 1.45pm, warning motorists to avoid the third lane of the expressway.

Accident on BKE (towards PIE) after Mandai Rd Exit. Avoid lane 3 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) October 13, 2019

In subsequent tweets about an hour later, the authority added there was congestion until the Seletar Expressway.