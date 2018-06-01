Power outage hits parts of central Singapore, more than 3,000 customers affected
SINGAPORE: A power outage hit several parts of central Singapore on Friday afternoon (Jun 1), affecting an estimated 3,156 customers according to SP Group.
"Supply to parts of Raffles Quay, Robinson Road and Shenton Way was disrupted at about 2.41pm today," said SP Group in a Facebook post, adding that it was investigating the cause of the disruption.
"Our officers were immediately deployed to the affected areas and our priority was to restore supply as safely and quickly as possible," it said.
Electricity supply was "progressively restored via remote switching", and the supply was fully restored within 34 minutes by 3.15pm, it added.
Earlier, posts on social media showed traffic lights were not working, while netizens tweeted about buildings in darkness.
Nicholas, who works in the CBD and who only wanted to be identified by his first name, told Channel NewsAsia he heard from friends who also work in the area that the power in City House, Clifford Centre and The Arcade was out.
Ms Angela Ang, who works at a photocopying service shop in The Arcade said the lights went out at 2.40pm and came on again at about 3.30pm. Staff at a moneychanger said their systems were down and that there were long lines of people waiting.
The McDonald's at Chinatown Point experienced a power outage for about 45 minutes, according to the outlet's manager Ms Maria Toltentino.
"Power went out at about 2.45pm, lasted for about 45 minutes," she told Channel NewsAsia. "My systems are still offline due to the power trip."
Staff members had to shout the orders at each other to get food ready, due to the power trip.
According to a shopkeeper at The Arcade, who only wanted to be known as Mr Lim, the situation was calm throughout the 30-minute outage.
“People were saying it might have been linked to the Lornie Road incident,” he said. “Everyone was just like: ‘Oh, life goes on.’”
"Blackout in Chinatown area right now. Dark in Chinatown Point and Hong Lim complex," posted Twitter user Zann Kwan at close to 3pm.
The Twitter user posted a video showing what appeared to be an office in darkness, with employees using their smartphones for light.
"Power outage at The Arcade," posted Twitter user gurmit singh. "Lifts unresponsive too. Seems like whole building."
Several HDB blocks in Chinatown including at Block 4 Sago Lane and at Blocks 333 and 334 Kreta Ayer Road were left without power, according to residents who spoke to the Jalan Besar Town Council.
Marc, an executive who works near Cecil Street and who only wanted to be identified by his first name, told Channel NewsAsia that the traffic lights at Robinson Road were experiencing a power failure at around 2.20pm, but that traffic was light and that "all vehicles slowed down" when approaching the junctions.
He added that power was back at around 3.15pm.
Additional reporting by Aqil Haziq Mahmud, Hanidah Amin and Nevin Thomas.