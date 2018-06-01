Power outage hits parts of central Singapore, more than 3,000 customers affected

SINGAPORE: A power outage hit several parts of central Singapore on Friday afternoon (Jun 1), affecting an estimated 3,156 customers according to SP Group.

"Supply to parts of Raffles Quay, Robinson Road and Shenton Way was disrupted at about 2.41pm today," said SP Group in a Facebook post, adding that it was investigating the cause of the disruption.



"Our officers were immediately deployed to the affected areas and our priority was to restore supply as safely and quickly as possible," it said.



Electricity supply was "progressively restored via remote switching", and the supply was fully restored within 34 minutes by 3.15pm, it added.



Earlier, posts on social media showed traffic lights were not working, while netizens tweeted about buildings in darkness.

Nicholas, who works in the CBD and who only wanted to be identified by his first name, told Channel NewsAsia he heard from friends who also work in the area that the power in City House, Clifford Centre and The Arcade was out.



Ms Angela Ang, who works at a photocopying service shop in The Arcade said the lights went out at 2.40pm and came on again at about 3.30pm. Staff at a moneychanger said their systems were down and that there were long lines of people waiting.



The scene at GSH Plaza, where #power I’m told has been out since before 3pm: https://t.co/6oEowjLjq3 pic.twitter.com/8M2mOd58dV — Aqil Haziq Mahmud (@AqilHaziqCNA) June 1, 2018





The McDonald's at Chinatown Point experienced a power outage for about 45 minutes, according to the outlet's manager Ms Maria Toltentino.

"Power went out at about 2.45pm, lasted for about 45 minutes," she told Channel NewsAsia. "My systems are still offline due to the power trip."

Staff members had to shout the orders at each other to get food ready, due to the power trip.



McDonald's Chinatown Point manager Maria Toltentino said the power went out at about 2.45pm and lasted for about 45 minutes. She said staff had to verbally shout out orders even after the power came back up, as their electronic ordering system was still offline. (Photo: Nevin Thomas)

According to a shopkeeper at The Arcade, who only wanted to be known as Mr Lim, the situation was calm throughout the 30-minute outage.



“People were saying it might have been linked to the Lornie Road incident,” he said. “Everyone was just like: ‘Oh, life goes on.’”



Power outage hits several parts of Singapore including the Lau Pa Sat food market. (Photo: Marc)

"Blackout in Chinatown area right now. Dark in Chinatown Point and Hong Lim complex," posted Twitter user Zann Kwan at close to 3pm.

Chinatown Point in darkness earlier amid a power outage. The lights are back on, but escalators are not working, our reporter says https://t.co/ZgctoehaeV (Photos: Andrea Hwang) pic.twitter.com/aoRLBRPXRS — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) June 1, 2018

The Twitter user posted a video showing what appeared to be an office in darkness, with employees using their smartphones for light.

#Blackout in #Chinatown area right now. Dark in Chinatown Point and Hong Lim complex. pic.twitter.com/nblfEqqRkZ — Zann Kwan (@zannkwan) June 1, 2018

"Power outage at The Arcade," posted Twitter user gurmit singh. "Lifts unresponsive too. Seems like whole building."

A witness said The Arcade experienced a power outage at around 2.40pm, Jun 1, 2018. (Photo: Angela Ang)

The long lines at two money changers in The Arcade, which eyewitnesses said had been crippled by a #power outage: https://t.co/6oEowjLjq3 pic.twitter.com/MEREKF0j0G — Aqil Haziq Mahmud (@AqilHaziqCNA) June 1, 2018

Several HDB blocks in Chinatown including at Block 4 Sago Lane and at Blocks 333 and 334 Kreta Ayer Road were left without power, according to residents who spoke to the Jalan Besar Town Council.

Office black out! What shall we do? 😂 pic.twitter.com/ryOUjm6rtH — farahnazleena farook (@fnazleenaf) June 1, 2018

Marc, an executive who works near Cecil Street and who only wanted to be identified by his first name, told Channel NewsAsia that the traffic lights at Robinson Road were experiencing a power failure at around 2.20pm, but that traffic was light and that "all vehicles slowed down" when approaching the junctions.

He added that power was back at around 3.15pm.

A stall at Hong Lim Food Centre during the power outage. (Photo: Jacky Kong)

Additional reporting by Aqil Haziq Mahmud, Hanidah Amin and Nevin Thomas.