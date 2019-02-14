Power outages at offices, MRT stations in central Singapore

SINGAPORE: Electricity supply to some areas in central Singapore was disrupted on Thursday afternoon (Feb 14), with blackouts reported at Bras Basah Complex, Odeon Towers and Carlton Hotel.

Seven MRT stations on the North-East Line were also affected - HarbourFront, Outram Park, Chinatown, Clarke Quay, Dhoby Ghaut, Boon Keng and Potong Pasir.

Advertisement

"This was due to a dip in the power grid network. Emergency lights were turned on during this period which lasted less than 25 minutes," said Ms Tammy Tan, SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communications.

"Train services were not affected by the power outage."

A blackout at Boon Keng MRT on Feb 14, 2019. (Photos: Ms Ju)

SP Group said the outage affected parts of Bugis, City Hall, Marina and Somerset at about 1.10pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Supply was progressively restored from 1.19pm and fully restored by 1.21pm to all areas except Carlton Hotel," said SP Group in a Facebook update at about 3.45pm.

"Our teams are carrying out works at the substation serving Carlton Hotel to restore supply as soon as possible."

It added that it is investigating the cause of the incident.

The disruption to the power supply came as a fire broke out in a switch room at Carlton Hotel, although is not clear if those events are related.

Witnesses reported hearing "explosions" from the hotel and smoke emitting from one of its back doors.

Close to 1,000 people were evacuated, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, it said.

Safety workers from SP Group gathered at the back of Carlton Hotel on Feb 14, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Mr Ho Shao Dong, who was at Bras Basah Complex next to the hotel, said it appeared that the whole building experienced a blackout.

Ms Vera Ang, who works at Wilby Central along Queen Street, said that the lights in her office blacked out "for a second" and the Wi-Fi stopped working.

"A colleague who was at the coffee shop opposite the road said the same thing happened there. After that, we heard a lot of horns and sirens as fire trucks zoomed past," she told Channel NewsAsia.

Some commuters took to social media to report the power outages at the train stations.

A commuter who wanted to be known only as Ms Ju said there was a blackout at Boon Keng MRT station when she entered at about 1.25pm. She then took a train to Dhoby Ghaut MRT station, where there was also a blackout, but the power gradually came back on.

"Announcements were made at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station for commuters to use the stopped escalators as stairs as there was a minor power trip," she said.

"They also apologised for the inconvenience."

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in photos or videos of something newsworthy, WhatsApp our Mediacorp news hotline at +65 8218 8281 or message us on Facebook.