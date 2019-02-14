Power outages at offices, MRT stations in central Singapore

SINGAPORE: Electricity supply to some areas in central Singapore was disrupted on Thursday afternoon (Feb 14), with blackouts reported at Bras Basah Complex, Odeon Towers, Carlton Hotel and several MRT stations.

The power outage was caused by equipment failure at the substation serving Carlton Hotel, SP Group said in an update at about 5.30pm.

This caused an "electricity flashover", resulting in a fire in a switch room of the hotel.



Seven MRT stations on the North-East Line were affected by the power outage - HarbourFront, Outram Park, Chinatown, Clarke Quay, Dhoby Ghaut, Boon Keng and Potong Pasir.

"This was due to a dip in the power grid network. Emergency lights were turned on during this period which lasted less than 25 minutes," said Ms Tammy Tan, SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communications.

"Train services were not affected by the power outage."

A blackout at Boon Keng MRT on Feb 14, 2019. (Photos: Ms Ju)

SP Group said the outage affected parts of Bugis, City Hall, Marina and Somerset at about 1.10pm, and that power was fully restored within 12 minutes to all areas except Carlton Hotel.

"Supply was progressively restored from 1.19pm and fully restored by 1.21pm to all areas except Carlton Hotel," said SP Group in a Facebook update at about 3.45pm.

"Our teams are carrying out works at the substation serving Carlton Hotel to restore supply as soon as possible."

The power company said its officers are working to restore supply to the hotel via a bypass circuit.

"We estimate this will be completed by 7pm today," it added.



"EXPLOSIONS" HEARD AT HOTEL

Witnesses reported hearing "explosions" from the hotel and smoke emitting from one of its back doors on Thursday afternoon.



Close to 1,000 people were evacuated, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.



Safety workers from SP Group gathered at the back of Carlton Hotel on Feb 14, 2019. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Mr Ho Shao Dong, who was at Bras Basah Complex next to the hotel, said it appeared that the whole building experienced a blackout.

Ms Vera Ang, who works at Wilby Central along Queen Street, said that the lights in her office blacked out "for a second" and the Wi-Fi stopped working.

"A colleague who was at the coffee shop opposite the road said the same thing happened there. After that, we heard a lot of horns and sirens as fire trucks zoomed past," she told Channel NewsAsia.

SP Group vehicles along Victoria Street. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Some commuters took to social media to report the power outages at the train stations.

A commuter who wanted to be known only as Ms Ju said there was a blackout at Boon Keng MRT station when she entered at about 1.25pm. She then took a train to Dhoby Ghaut MRT station, where there was also a blackout, but the power gradually came back on.

"Announcements were made at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station for commuters to use the stopped escalators as stairs as there was a minor power trip," she said.

"They also apologised for the inconvenience."

